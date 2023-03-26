Free seminar on hoarding offered by city of Kannapolis

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The city will host a virtual Fair Housing Lunch & Learn seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

The event’s speaker will be Anthony Hodges, Program Administrator — Adult and Aging Services Cabarrus County.

The presentation will be on Hoarding and topics will include:

• A New Chore (Deep Cleaning) Program

• Special Assistance In-Home Program

• Congregate Nutrition

The event is free to the public. To RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, go to bit.ly/registerkannapolis or contact Sherry Gordon at 704-920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

More News

Novant Health doctor’s new study sheds light on hip replacements

Read the latest version of Spirit of Rowan

Business roundup: Hiatt joins law firm

Catawba College hosting president of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond on April 13

Print Article