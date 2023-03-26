College baseball: Indians lose SAC series at Wingate Published 8:33 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

Staff report

WINGATE — The Wingate Bulldogs romped 12-1 and 7-0 in a Saturday doubleheader and took a weekend series from Catawba, two games to one.

It was the first South Atlantic Conference series the Indians (19-13, 9-3) have lost this year. It also was their first SAC series on the road and their first against one of the league’s upper-tier teams.

Catawba is 3-8 overall on the road.

The Indians rallied to pull out the series opener on Friday night, taking a 6-3 decision from the Bulldogs. Catawba trailed 3-0 after seven innings, but Levi Perrell’s two-run single in the eighth started a comeback.

The Indians got four in the ninth, running the bases aggressively and taking advantage of walks, wild pitches and passed balls.

Austin Fine (6-0) struck out eight in eight innings for his sixth straight win. Joseph Webb pitched an exciting ninth for his first save.

Wingate dominated Saturday’s first game, using 12 hits and eight walks to rack up a dozen runs. Logan Rogers had the only Catawba RBI.

In Saturday’s seven-inning game, the Indians couldn’t muster any offense.

Catawba plays Belmont Abbey in Kannapolis at Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Indians will be at home for a weekend SAC series with Anderson, starting at 6 p.m.

Nationally ranked Newberry (25-5, 10-2) finished the weekend on top in the SAC. Catawba is tied for second with Lenoir-Rhyne at 9-3 in the SAC. Wingate (20-11, 10-5) moved up to fourth place.