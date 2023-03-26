Catawba College hosting president of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond on April 13 Published 12:01 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business Lecture Series will feature Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Bank of Richmond, on April 13 at 11 a.m. in Keppel Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Barkin serves on the Fed’s chief monetary policy body, the Federal Open Market Committee, and is also responsible for bank supervision and the Federal Reserve’s technology organization. His Fifth District covers South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia, and Maryland. Before joining the Richmond Fed, Barkin was a senior partner and CFO at McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm, where he also oversaw offices in the southern United States.

Barkin earned his bachelor’s, MBA and law degrees from Harvard University.