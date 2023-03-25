Whosever Will Let Them Come Ministries holding outreach event April 14-16 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

SPENCER — Whosever Will Let Them Come Ministries, Inc. is holding an outreach event April 14-16 at 601. S. Iredell Ave.

Pastor Chris Williams of Woodleaf Baptist Church will speak Friday night, April 14, at 6 p.m. Pastor Alonzo Jones of House of Deliverance of Faith will provide music. A bounce house and water slide will be included during a community cookout on Saturday, April 15, from 1-5 p.m. Call 633-5589 for more information.