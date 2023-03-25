Girls on the Run hosts camp program June 5-9 at Rockwell Elementary Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

For more than 15 years, Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont has provided after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. The organization is offering Camp GOTR in Iredell and Rowan counties this summer.

Camp GOTR by Girls on the Run provides an opportunity for girls to build friendships with interactive games, being physically active and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling. It is designed to address physical, emotional and social development in third through fifth grade girls using a curriculum that incorporates small and large group games, physical activity, interactive workshops and individual reflection. Camp GOTR is open to rising third-fifth grade girls and will be offered June 5-9 from 8 a.m.-noon at Rockwell Elementary and July 10-14 from 8 a.m.-noon at Lakeshore Elementary in Iredell County. Sponsors are Novant Health and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org for more information or go to https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/camp-program-details