Fans celebrate Catawba women’s basketball season for the record books

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Post Sports

Fans turned out Thursday night to greet the Catawba College women’s basketball players as they returned from the Division II playoffs in Missouri. Coach Terence McCutcheon led the Indians to a 29-6 season and a trip to the national semifinals. Details from the final game are here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/23/womens-college-basketball-historic-run-ends-for-catawba-in-national-semis/

