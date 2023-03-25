Fans celebrate Catawba women’s basketball season for the record books Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

1 of 4

Fans turned out Thursday night to greet the Catawba College women’s basketball players as they returned from the Division II playoffs in Missouri. Coach Terence McCutcheon led the Indians to a 29-6 season and a trip to the national semifinals. Details from the final game are here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/23/womens-college-basketball-historic-run-ends-for-catawba-in-national-semis/