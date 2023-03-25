Earth Day Jam set to focus on urban agriculture Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Earth Day Jam returns on April 22 for a consecutive year at Bell Tower Green park in downtown Salisbury. Hosted by local nonprofit Happy Roots, the full-day event promotes a holistic approach to health via music and arts, environmental education, local farms, and sustainable living.

The annual celebration also raises funds for Happy Roots school and community garden efforts. This year’s theme focuses on agriculture, highlighting local farms and N.C. agencies that assist citizens with rural and urban agriculture.

Earth Day Jam hosts dozens of local, regional, and nationally touring acts on two stages; local foods and craft brews; over 50 environmental educators and vendors; community building and family fun. Earth Day Jam runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public.

At least one trolley will be running to shuttle festival goers. A show schedule, vendor map and trolley map will be posted closer to the date.

Headlining acts include powerhouse soul-rock band Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Get Right Band, Abby Bryant & The Echoes and many more.

Featured educators include famous beekeeper and urban homesteader Samantha Winship of Mother’s Finest Urban Family Farms, Rowan Cooperative Extension, N.C. A&T Community Garden Partners, Carolina Farm Trust, Rowan Soil & Water, Muddy Sneakers, and many others.

Also returning for the Earth Day mission is West Rowan High School graduate turned upcycled fashion icon Andrew Burgess aka “Wandy the Maker,” to raise awareness on sustainable fashion.

Rockwell Farms is a presenting sponsor of this event. With 36 acres of environmentally controlled greenhouse space, Rockwell Farms is ranked as the 45th largest grower in the United States.