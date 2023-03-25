Catawba College hosts New England author Ottessa Moshfegh Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Catawba News Service

SALISBURY — Ottessa Moshfegh spoke about her most recent novel, “Lapvona,” at Catawba College’s 35th annual Brady Author’s Symposium.

Moshfegh is a fiction writer from New England. “Eileen,” her first novel, was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Man Booker Prize, and won the PEN/Hemingway Award for debut fiction. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” “Death in her Hands” and “Lapvona,” her next three novels, were New York Times bestsellers. She is also the author of the short story collection “Homesick for Another World,” and a novella, “McGlue.”

Eileen has been made into a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Thomas McKenzie. This follows “Causeway,” a 2022 drama film written by Moshfegh, her husband Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders. Causeway starred Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Brady Author Symposium takes place annually in March. The event March 16 in the Robertson College Community Center included an opportunity to join Moshfegh for a lunch, a question and answer session, and book signing.