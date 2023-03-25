April is Stress Awareness Month Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Stress can be debilitating, and it can cause and/or aggravate health problems. And since stress is a normal part of human existence — nobody is immune to it — it’s important to arm ourselves with knowledge so that we recognize when stress rears its ugly head. (Amazingly, we don’t always notice it’s happening to us.)

How to observe Stress Awareness Month

Talk about stress and its effects — let’s work together to reduce the stigma that is associated with stress by talking about the topic openly and freely with friends, family and colleagues.

Share your coping mechanisms — if something has worked for you why not share it.

Practice meditation

One of the most effective ways to deal with stress is to learn how to silence the mind. Meditation is one of the most popular methods of achieving this quiet.

Exercise

Another way to battle the debilitating effects of stress is to exercise. Whether you’re a jogger, bicyclist or just like to take long walks, be sure to get some fresh air and exercise into your daily routine.

Visit your doctor

They’re really in the best position to get your started on the path to a stress-free lifestyle. Make an appointment today.