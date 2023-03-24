Students, bus driver taken to hospital after getting sick on route Published 5:28 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

A medical emergency involving eight students from Hanford Dole Elementary School and a bus driver have caused all nine to be taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to school officials.

The bus was traveling on Long Ferry Road this afternoon when a number of students began to feel nauseated and throw up, along with the driver.

The driver pulled in to the Miller’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department where firefighters were able to provide assistance.

Principal Jessica Rivas and several Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials were on the scene within minutes, parents have been notified and all other students have been picked up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.