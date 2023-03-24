Salisbury-Rowan NAACP joins firefighters, police officers in donation drive for homeless Published 12:01 am Friday, March 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department and the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP are partnering to launch the Collecting Kindness Homeless Donation Drive. The goal is to collect essential items for people experiencing homelessness.

“Starting this campaign was personal. I was born in Salisbury and a lot has changed since I was a kid,” said Scarlett McDaniel, a Salisbury firefighter, in a news release. “There are 238 people in Rowan County who live in shelters, outside, or in structures not suitable for human habitation. That number is up 180 from January 2021. I hope this drive provides resources for the ones that need them the most. By having the firefighters disperse items, it is a way for us to meet people where they are to engage and build community. Maybe we can change someone’s life, whether it’s one person or 100.”

The drive is a two-month campaign that ends Sunday, April 30. You can drop off personal care/hygiene items, individually wrapped or packaged food, and new or gently used clothing at the Salisbury Fire Station 1, 514 E. Innes St. Handwritten notes or cards can be dropped off as well.

For more information or if you have questions, contact Scarlett McDaniel at scarlett.mcdaniel@salisburync.gov.