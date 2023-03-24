High school softball: Hornets win big Published 2:13 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Ten runs in the first; six more in the second.

Salisbury’s softball team routed Thomasville 18-1 in Central Carolina Conference action on Thursday. The game was shortened to three innings.

Katie Peeler socked another homer for the Hornets and knocked in four runs. It was her third homer of the season. A junior committed to Furman, she’s batting .600 with 14 RBIs in seven games.

Freshman Allison Peeler went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and raised her batting average to .550.

Sophomore Ashley Yang is batting .571. She had a double and scored three runs.

The Hornets (3-4, 1-1) only had five hits, but they didn’t strike out and did a good job of getting on base.

Mia Cowan and Tja’Lyza Walker scored three runs apiece. Scoring two runs were Jayla Robertson and Teashia Ellis.

Yang did the pitching for the Hornets. She struck out eight, walked three and allowed one hit.

Thomsaville is 1-5 and 0-5 in the CCC.

•••

West Rowan and Davie battled deep into the night on Thursday. They played 12 innings, with the game declared an 8-all tie.

Stats should be available on Friday.