High school girls track: East wins quad meet Published 3:28 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Savannah Wise, Iyanna Lynch Berry and Sadie Featherstone took two individual events each as East Rowan’s girls won a four-team track and field meet on Thursday.

East scored 90 points to top Lake Norman Charter (80.5), Carson (47.5) and West Rowan (43).

East winners:

Iyanna Lynch Berry — 16 feet, 3.5 inches in the long jump; 35-11 in the triple jump

Sadie Featherstone — 17.42 seconds in the 100 hurdles; 49,54 in the 300 hurdles

Savannah Wise — 13.63 in the 100; 28.38 in the 200

4×100 — 54.62

West winners:

Skyy Ruben — 31-6 in shot put

Anna Harrison — 7-6 in pole vault

Katelyn Lentz — 1:07.90 in 400 meters

Katie Roberts — 13:38 in the 3200

Isabella Sharpless — 4-6 in high jump (tie)

Carson winners:

4×400 — 5:10.62

Cadi Joyner — 4-6 in high jump (tie)