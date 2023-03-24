High school girls soccer: Carson, North win; loss for Hornets vs. WD Published 1:43 am Friday, March 24, 2023

From staff reports

MOUNT PLEASANT — Makayla Borst scored two goals and had two assists to lead Carson to a 4-1 non-conference win on Wednesday at Mount Pleasant.

Allie Martin and Lexlyth Sotelo also scored for the Cougars (2-2), who led 3-1 at the half.

Alona Locklear made eight saves for Carson.

Sarah Estridge scored for the Tigers (2-5-2).

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan edged Thomasville 3-2 in Central Carolina Conference action on Wednesday.

North (1-4, 1-1) got goals from Abbey Beam, Ella Jones, who scored on a corner, and Leona Isbanioly, who converted a PK.

Thomasville is 1-4-1 and 0-2 in the CCC.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury lost to unbeaten West Davidson 3-0 in Central Carolina Conference matchup on Wednesday.

The Hornets (4-2-1, 1-1) fell behind 2-0 at the half.

” We are so inexperienced,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “I’m sure the girls are a bit frustrated, but I was encouraged by our performance. We played a team that had more returning all-conference players than we have returning players total. They were a better team, but we didn’t give up and kept battling until the bitter end. I cannot really ask for more as a coach. We actually improved during the match. Once each girl gets her responsibilities down and begins trusting those around her to have their responsibilities down we can move forward as a team.”

Allie Brown had a goal and two assists for the Green Dragons (9-0, 1-0).

Salisbury takes on South Davidson in a CCC match on Monday.