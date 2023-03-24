High school boys track and field: Mustangs top Cougars, Knights, Falcons Published 4:11 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Seth Drake cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault by a margin of four feet in Thursday’s South Piedmont Conference quad meet hosted by East Rowan.

East also got individual wins from Jacob Butler in the shot put, Jordan Brooks in the triple jump and Cameron Ritchie in the 300 hurdles.

East totaled 80 points to top Carson (65), Lake Norman Charter (64) and West Rowan (57).

West was strong in the relays, winning the 4×100 and 4×200. Adrian Stockton was the standout individual for West, taking the 200 and 400 dashes. West’s Ethan Wilson won the 3200.

Carson won the 4×400 and got individual victories from Carson Aman in the 100; Jorge Clemente-Garcia in the 1600, and Gabe Honeycutt in the 800.

East winners:

Seth Drake — 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault

Jacob Butler — 41-8 in the shot put

Jordan Brooks — 41-10 in the triple jump

Cameron Ritchie — 45.90 seconds in the 300 hurdles

Carson winners:

Carson Aman ‚ 11,80 in the 100 meters

Jorge Clemente-Garcia — 4:54.71 in the 1600

Gabe Honeycutt — 2:02.93 in the 800

4×400 — 3:43.72

West winners:

4×200 — 1:35.22

4×100 — 45.73

Adrian Stockton — 52.66 in the 400; 23.95 in the 200

Ethan Wilson — 11:41 in the 3200