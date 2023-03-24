High school boys tennis: Salisbury improves to 5-0 Published 2:42 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys tennis team prevailed 8-1 against Central Carolina Conference opponent East Davidson on Thursday.

Relatively speaking, 8-1 was a tight one for the Hornets (5-0, 5-0). They won their first four matches by 9-0 scores.

Salisbury was missing freshman Bryant Davis from its normal seeds on Thursday.

Sophomore Gray Davis, junior Reid Hlavacek, senior Wyatt Goodnight, junior Marcus Everson and senior Schofield McAllister won in singles.

McAllister moved into the lineup for the first time this season at No. 6. Everson bumped up from 6 to 5.

The loss came at No. 4 singles, where freshman Cam Eddinger won 6-2, 6-4 for the Golden Eagles (3-3, 3-1).

The Hornets swept doubles. Gray Davis/Hlavacek won 8-3 at No. 1. Junior Soyer Cornelison bounced back from a singles loss and teamed with Goodnight to roll 8-1 at No. 2.

No. 3 doubles was a close match, but Everson/McAllister got the win, 9-7.

In the previous 16 seasons, the Hornets have been CCC champion or co-champion 13 times in boys tennis. The 2020 season was lost to COVID. Ledford won the crown in 2021 and Lexington won in 2008.

West Davidson and East Davidson look like Salisbury’s toughest two challengers in the league this time.