High school boys golf: Falcons win dual match Published 1:54 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Staff report

LOCUST — West Rowan won against Mount Pleasant in a golf match played on Thursday.

The Falcons shot 189 (9 holes, top 4 scores), while the Tigers shot 199.

Tyler Kepley shot 38 to lead the Falcons.

Gage Ludwick carded a 44. Brody Tucker was next for West with a 48.

West will return to South Piedmont Conference play on March 29 at Warrior.