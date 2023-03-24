High school baseball: South smacks Wonders Published 3:11 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — After a flurry of one-run losses to begin the season, South Rowan’s baseball team is beginning to flex its muscles.

The Raiders rolled 13-3 in five innings at A.L. Brown on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.

South has won three straight games by 10 runs.

South (4-5) got strong pitching from Conner Coy, who earned the win with four innings of work. Brett Morris finished up on the mound.

Coy, a sophomore, had three hits.

Morris, Brooks Hubbard and Cole Thomas had extra-base hits and drove in runs.

South returns to South Piedmont Conference play on Friday against Concord.

South plays two with Lake Norman Charter next week before it takes on East Rowan on April 4 and 6.

The Wonders fell to 2-7. They opened the season with two non-conference wins.

They’ve had a rough start to league play in the 4A Greater Metro Conference, with two lopsided losses to Hickory Ridge and two to Lake Norman.