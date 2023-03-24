Democrats host monthly breakfast April 8 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

What do you know about the current housing situation in Rowan County? What are future plans for growth and housing?

You are invited to join Democrats and friends at the April 8 Saturday Breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Rowan County Democratic Headquarters, 1504 West Innes Street, Salisbury.

Guest speaker this month is Hannah Jacobson, the city of Salisbury’s community planning director and leader of Salisbury’s Forward 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The monthly breakfast is a potluck, so bring a breakfast dish to share if you can. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m.

This event is free, but a donation of $10 per person will help cover monthly expenses. If you cannot come but would like to donate, go to www.actblue.com/donate/rowandemocrats. Bring your questions for Jacobson and learn more about our housing situation.