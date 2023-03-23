Word of Life celebrates 44th pastoral anniversary, pre-retirement services

SALISBURY — On Sunday, March 26, and Sunday, April 2, Word of Life Family Worship Center will recognize the 44th pastoral anniversary and pre-retirement of Rev. Dr. Martha Starks, pastor.

Services and speakers are:

• Sunday, March 26, at 10 a.m. the speaker will be Rev. Teresa Shay Geter, pastor of New Faith Full Gospel Fellowship Center in Salisbury. The 3 p.m. speaker will be Evangelist Cathye Marlin, associate minister at Fairview Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Salisbury.

• On Sunday, April 2, Rev. Antonio Snipes, pastor of Love Christian Center in East Spencer will be the 10 a.m. speaker. Additional services and an evening of elegance banquet will be held and announced at a later date. If you have questions or for additional information, contact the church at 704-633-2431.