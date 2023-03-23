Salisbury City Council seeks input on election process Published 12:05 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury City Council will continue a series of community town hall meetings regarding the election process. The sessions provide an opportunity for residents to share their ideas and suggestions regarding the election of city council members.

The town hall gatherings include a brief presentation by city attorney Graham Corriher followed by opportunities for attendees to share feedback guided by the following questions:

Should council have two-year or four-year terms?

Should council’s terms be staggered?

Should the size of the council be expanded?

The next events are:

Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m., Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.

Monday, April 17, 6 p.m., Miller Recreational Center, 1402 W. Bank St.

Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m., Park Avenue Community Center, 632 Park Ave.

Feedback will help determine how city council proceeds regarding future elections. Residents are encouraged to go to salisburync.gov/council to learn more about the City of Salisbury’s current election process. For more information, contact Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or call 704-638-5233.