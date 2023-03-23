Livingstone’s All-Star Challenge team second in qualifying tourney Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone College’s team placed second in a national qualifying tournament hosted at Winston-Salem State University for the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, a team quiz bowl academic competition for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Livingstone’s team is led by captain Juliet Makena of Nairobi, Kenya. She is a senior business administration major. Also part of the team are: Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor of Accra, Ghana, a senior business administration major; Cameran Manns of Detroit, Michigan, a senior sociology major; and Jacob Adkins of Dunn, a sophomore business administration major. Christian Bussey is an alternate player and is a junior business administration major from Pensacola, Florida. Team coach is Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish of the English faculty.

The HBCUs registered for WSSU’s Invitational were Bennett College, Morris College, Allen University, Fayetteville State University, St. Augustine University, Livingstone College and hose Winston-Salem State University, which won the event.

Richard Reid, president and owner of the College Bowl Company, created the event, which is sponsored by the American Honda Motor Company. Season 34 of the “Friends for Life” competition returned to in-person trivia game play at six sites: Bowie State University in Baltimore, Maryland; Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia; Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas; SpelHouse (Spelman and Morehouse colleges) in Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama; and Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem. The HCASC pool had 91 institutions involved. Led by HCASC employees and volunteers, teams competed for a final position Top 32 seating in the National Tournament hosted at American Honda headquarters April 15-19 in Los Angeles.