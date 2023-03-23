Landis fills finance officer role Published 12:07 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

LANDIS — During its latest board of aldermen meeting, Landis town officials swore in a new finance officer.

Michael Ambrose officially assumed the role after Chase Norwood left.

Ambrose earned an accounting degree from Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, South Carolina, while serving in law enforcement. He originally began as a member of the Easley Police Department in 2008. While working there, he earned his first degree.

His most recent posting was as a staff accountant for Waxhaw.

Ambrose later had stints with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

In 2019, he was back with the Easley Police Department as a uniformed patrol sergeant and the lead grant-writing administrator.

Ambrose has also been the chief financial officer for the Alabaster House Recovery for Women in Easley, SC.

Ambrose is attending Anderson University and is on track to get a certified public accounting degree. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in public administration following that completion.

Landis appealed to Ambrose, who saw many similarities between it and his hometown.

“I enjoyed the small town feel and the atmosphere here,” Ambrose said. “That’s where I came from. Easley is a small town as well.”

Ambrose, his wife Holly, son Paxton and daughter Hazel live in Blacksburg, South Carolina, but he indicated a desire to move closer to his new role in Landis.

The Ambroses love the great outdoors and taking camping trips as a family.

Landis Mayor Meredith Smith expressed confidence in Ambrose’s hiring.

“I think he will be a fantastic addition to our town,” Smith said. “He has already been phenomenal with the staff and our board. He has years of experience in local government. We look forward to working with (Ambrose) during budget season.”