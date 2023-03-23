College baseball: Rough day for Indians Published 5:09 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — The good news was Catawba was able to play baseball on Wednesday and nine pitchers got some work.

The bad news was the Indians lost by a couple of touchdowns.

Barton (15-10) brought its hitting shoes to Newman Park, rapped 18 hits, socked three over the fences and clobbered the Indians 19-6.

Casey Gouge started on the mound, pitched two innings, allowed two runs, struck out three and took the loss.

Barton made five errors, but the Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the third inning to end the suspense in the three-hour non-conference game.

Dylan Driver had a double and two RBIs for Catawba (18-11). Cameron Mills had a triple. Drew Robertson and Ty Hubbard had RBIs.

Catawba is 0-2 non-conference this week, but that won’t sting all that much if the Indians can bounce back at Wingate in this weekend’s South Atlantic Conference series.

First pitch on Friday is at 6 p.m.