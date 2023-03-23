Blotter for March 23

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A man was the victim of burglary by forced entry that reportedly occurred in the 2400 block of Johnson Street in Kannapolis between noon on March 13 and noon on March 18.

A man was the victim of wire fraud that reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Harris Point Road in Salisbury between 10-10:05 a.m. on March 17.

A woman was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle that reportedly occurred in 100 Brindles Hillside Lane in Salisbury between 9:35-11:30 p.m. on March 16.

A woman was the victim of a burglary — unlawful entry that reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Orchard Road in Rockwell at 6:39 p.m. on March 20.

Rebecca Christine Burchette, 62, was arrested on March 20 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

Malik Lamont Alexander, 21, was arrested on March 20 and charged as a felony fugitive from justice and extradited out of state.

Rasheed Mustafa Hasan, 39, was arrested on March 20 and charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle.