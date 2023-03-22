Woman in custody for role in Woodleaf Lanes parking lot shooting Published 11:07 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Salisbury Police have arrested a woman believed to be involved in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Woodleaf Lanes bowling alley last week.

Nhekiyi Adrienn Chambers, 27, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony accessory after the fact for her role in the incident that took place shortly after 8 p.m. on March 15. Her bond was set at $35,000.

The individual suspected of pulling the trigger remains at large.

The victim, Dannie Lee Owens Jr., 43, was identified by law enforcement on March 16 as the person who was shot in what appeared to be a car-jacking.

Police recovered Owens’ vehicle after it had been set ablaze and abandoned.

The incident remains under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. Anyone with information that may be helpful in the case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Hill with the Salisbury Police Department at jhill@salisburync.gov.