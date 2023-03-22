Two Salisbury men in custody, Albemarle police officer injured after chase, crash in New London Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Stanly News & Press

Two Salisbury residents are under arrest after a crash and an Albemarle police officer is recovering from a separate wreck while pursuing the suspects Monday.

Around 6 p.m., Stanly County Sheriff’s Office detectives observed a vehicle that had been involved in a previously committed felony offense. Upon sight of law enforcement officers, the driver began fleeing on Lennox Street in Albemarle, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies pursued the vehicle to Canal Road in New London where the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Jatwane Demetrius Cole, 28, and Cary Joseph Jackson II, 34, both of Salisbury, were taken into custody. Both were transported to Atrium Health Stanly for minor injuries in the crash.

Four grams of fentanyl, 35.7 grams of methamphetamine, 125 oxycodone pills, 56 ecstasy pills and a firearm were seized.

Cole was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, conspiracy to traffic opium, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon, as well as many traffic offenses.

Jackson was charged with four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, conspiracy to traffic opium, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon.

“I can’t speak of the Albemarle officer’s accident because it is my understanding that they weren’t directly involved with the chase but trying to catch up to assist,” Sheriff Jeff Crisco said by email. “I’m not exactly sure of the highest speed, but it was in excess of 100 mph.”

The police officer responding to the call crashed in the area of Ridge Street and Colonial Drive in Albemarle around 6:16 p.m.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released, according to Albemarle Police.

The identity of the officer has not been released.