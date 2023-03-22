Photo gallery: Malakie Harris key in North baseball victory

Published 7:36 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Post Sports

Malakie Harris was key as North Rowan got its first Central Carolina Conference baseball victory, beating Thomasville 8-5 on Tuesday. He had a two-run double and pitched six strong innings for the Cavaliers.

More Photos

Photo gallery: Catawba women on the way to Elite Eight

Photo gallery: West, Salisbury claim girls basketball state titles

Photo gallery: Salisbury High assembly

Photo gallery: West girls romp 64-27

Print Article