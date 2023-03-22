Photo gallery: Malakie Harris key in North baseball victory
Published 7:36 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023
North Rowan's Malakie Harrie pitched six strong innings in the victory. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Jaiden Burch 16 running to 3rd base. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's relief pitcher Carter Boydston 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Isaiah Montgomery 3 takes a pitch while batting. photo, by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbuyr Post
It was a cold night around 50 degrees for baseball at North Rowan. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North' s Malakie Harris 21 safe at first on a bad throw to Thomasville's Bryan Serrano 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Trey Johnson 4 batting. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Brayden Mahaley 17 batting., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Coach Zach Tatarka. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's shortstop Trey Johnson 4 fielding, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's 2nd baseman Carter Boydston, 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Malakie Harris 21 batting. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's catcher Breadon Castor 15.. photo, by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbuyr Post
North Rowan's Isaiah Montogomery 3 leaving first base.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Thomasville's Melvontae Scott 7 stealing 2nd base with Carter Boydston 2 covering., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisburty Post
North Rowan's Brayden Mahaley 17 takes a low throw at first base to get Thomasville's, Melvontae Scott 7 out on a bunt. photo, by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Jaiden Borwn 5 stealing 2nd base, with Thomasville's Matthew Bankhead 5 covering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Malakie Harris 21 running to 3rd base after hitting a double with Coach Zach Tatarka and Thomasville's, Jaylen Henry 13. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Malakie Harris was key as North Rowan got its first Central Carolina Conference baseball victory, beating Thomasville 8-5 on Tuesday. He had a two-run double and pitched six strong innings for the Cavaliers.