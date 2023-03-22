One hospitalized following Tuesday night shooting Published 11:44 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Salisbury on Tuesday. He remained in care as of Wednesday.

According to information from the Salisbury Police Department, a 29-year-old man arrived at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with a gunshot wound, and police were dispatched to the hospital at 8:05 p.m.

Given the extent of his injuries upon arrival, the man was airlifted to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred inside a residence in the 600 block of East Franklin Street.

When police arrived at the shooting location, they did see blood splattered in the driveway.

The events that preceded the shooting are unclear, and the incident remains under investigation.