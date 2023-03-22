High school softball roundup: West, East, Carson pound SPC opponents
Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023
From staff reports
CONCORD — Emma Clarke and Brooke Kennerly homered as West Rowan clobbered Northwest Cabarrus 14-3 for a South Piedmont Conference win on Tuesday.
West (4-1, 2-1) banged out 18 hits.
Clarke had three hits, with a double, scored three runs and knocked in three. Kennerly had three hits with a double and drove in two.
Ashlee Ennis had three hits, drove in four runs and stole two bases. Taylor Keller had three hits, with a double, and scored three runs.
Karsen Simpson had two hits. Winning pitcher Arabelle Shulenberger had a double.
Elain McGarry homered for Northwest (0-4, 0-2).
•••
HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan pounded Lake Norman Charter 15-2 for a South Piedmont Conference win.
The Mustangs (7-2, 3-0) walloped five home runs.
Maddie Roberts homered twice, including a grand slam.
Chloe Shank also hit two homers.
Eleni Miller hit a home run and just missed a second when she hit a ball off the top of the fence that bounced back onto the field.
•••
CHINA GROVE — Carson crushed Concord 21-1 for a South Piedmont Conference victory.
Phoebe Cole pitched a one-hitter for the Cougars (5-3, 4-0) in the five-inning game. She struck out 10.
Carson had 16 hits. The Cougars scored five runs in the first and eight in the second to swamp the Spiders (0-8, 0-4).
Landry Stewart had three hits, including a double and a triple. She scored three runs and drove in two.
Lonna Addison’s three hits included a double and a triple. She scored four runs and had two RBIs.
Cole had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in two. She had a double.
Holly Stowe, Emma Carpenter and Emily Kann had two RBIs each. Celia Sifford went 2-for-2 and scored two runs.
•••
CONCORD — Abby Ragan pitched a one-hitter as Central Cabarrus beat South Rowan 9-0.
Emma Salter had three hits, including a triple, for the Vikings. Ragan knocked in two runs.
Campbell Withers had the only hit for the Raiders.
Lexie Ritchie pitched six innings for South (6-3, 1-2). She struck out two and walked three. Central (7-1, 4-0) had 13 hits.
•••
DENTON — South Davidson rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scored twice and beat Salisbury 7-6 in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference game.
Katie Peeler hit a home run for the Hornets (2-4, 0-1) and did the pitching. She struck out 14 and walked six. She allowed four hits.
Allison Peeler had a double and drove in two runs for Salisbury. Ashley Yang scored twice. Jayla Robertson had two hits.
Carmen Duffey struck out 10 for the Wildcats (2-3, 1-0), who overcame an early 5-0 deficit. She also had a triple.