High school softball roundup: West, East, Carson pound SPC opponents Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

From staff reports

CONCORD — Emma Clarke and Brooke Kennerly homered as West Rowan clobbered Northwest Cabarrus 14-3 for a South Piedmont Conference win on Tuesday.

West (4-1, 2-1) banged out 18 hits.

Clarke had three hits, with a double, scored three runs and knocked in three. Kennerly had three hits with a double and drove in two.

Ashlee Ennis had three hits, drove in four runs and stole two bases. Taylor Keller had three hits, with a double, and scored three runs.

Karsen Simpson had two hits. Winning pitcher Arabelle Shulenberger had a double.

Elain McGarry homered for Northwest (0-4, 0-2).

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan pounded Lake Norman Charter 15-2 for a South Piedmont Conference win.

The Mustangs (7-2, 3-0) walloped five home runs.

Maddie Roberts homered twice, including a grand slam.

Chloe Shank also hit two homers.

Eleni Miller hit a home run and just missed a second when she hit a ball off the top of the fence that bounced back onto the field.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson crushed Concord 21-1 for a South Piedmont Conference victory.

Phoebe Cole pitched a one-hitter for the Cougars (5-3, 4-0) in the five-inning game. She struck out 10.

Carson had 16 hits. The Cougars scored five runs in the first and eight in the second to swamp the Spiders (0-8, 0-4).

Landry Stewart had three hits, including a double and a triple. She scored three runs and drove in two.

Lonna Addison’s three hits included a double and a triple. She scored four runs and had two RBIs.

Cole had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in two. She had a double.

Holly Stowe, Emma Carpenter and Emily Kann had two RBIs each. Celia Sifford went 2-for-2 and scored two runs.

•••

CONCORD — Abby Ragan pitched a one-hitter as Central Cabarrus beat South Rowan 9-0.

Emma Salter had three hits, including a triple, for the Vikings. Ragan knocked in two runs.

Campbell Withers had the only hit for the Raiders.

Lexie Ritchie pitched six innings for South (6-3, 1-2). She struck out two and walked three. Central (7-1, 4-0) had 13 hits.

•••

DENTON — South Davidson rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scored twice and beat Salisbury 7-6 in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference game.

Katie Peeler hit a home run for the Hornets (2-4, 0-1) and did the pitching. She struck out 14 and walked six. She allowed four hits.

Allison Peeler had a double and drove in two runs for Salisbury. Ashley Yang scored twice. Jayla Robertson had two hits.

Carmen Duffey struck out 10 for the Wildcats (2-3, 1-0), who overcame an early 5-0 deficit. She also had a triple.