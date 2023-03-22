College baseball: Indians lose a tough one Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT OLIVE — Catawba’s baseball team has struggled on the road.

The Indians tried hard to reverse that trend on Tuesday at Scarborough Field against nationally ranked Mount Olive.

For the first three innings, the Indians did everything right, but Mount Olive rallied in the last three to take a 6-5 victory.

Catawba (18-10) built a 5-0 lead after three innings. Harris Jackson had a two-run single and a sac fly.

Dylan Driver had two hits and scored two runs. Drew Robertson had two hits. Cameron Mills scored two runs.

Mount Olive’s comeback began quietly with a single run in the seventh. With the help of a two-run homer, Mount Olive got three in the eighth to cut its deficit to 5-4.

Then Mount Olive (18-7) scored two in the ninth with four singles against co-closer Marshall Faw to pull it out.

Mount Olive got the tying hit and the winning hit with two men out.

Mount Olive won two out of three against Catawba this season.

Catawba fell to 2-6 in road games — with a key road series coming up this weekend at Wingate.

Catawba plays a non-conference game Wednesday at home against Barton at 4 p.m.