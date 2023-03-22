Area Sports: Honeycutt homers again Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

From staff reports

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) had two hits, including a homer, in UNC’s 6-4 win against North Carolina A&T.

Honeycutt has eight homers and 25 RBIs in 21 games.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 67.17.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Donald Martin with a net of 64.11.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Carl Moore with a net of 63.60.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Phil Rollins with a net of 65.36.

Larry Petrea shot a 77 to take low gross, while Moore had low net score.

Bobby Clark, 83, shot an 82 and was Super Senior winner with net of 66.22.

Donald Martin, 79, shot a 79.

Dickie Peeler eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole,while Jordan eagled the par-4 13th.

Mid. school golf

Salisbury Academy shot 178 and won a six-team match at Rock Barn.

Ryan McCoy shot 39 and was co-medalist.

Also scoring for the Jaguars were Nolt Lescoe (44), Tack Thurman (45) and Adalyn Yost (51).

The Jaguars are 5-0.

Mid. school baseball

Corriher-Lipe won 15-4 against Southeast.

Case Beaver and Korbin Childers hit home runs. Cannon Blevins picked up the win on the mound

Jacob Prevette, Brooks Hunter, Beaver and Childers had multiple hits for the Yellow Jackets.

HS soccer

After a 10-day break., Salisbury’s girls soccer team returned to action with a 7-0 Central Carolina Conference win against Thomasville.

Maddie Crabb recorded a hat trick to lead the Hornets (4-1-1, 1-0).

Addie Griffith scored two goals. Kendall Colwell and Danna Nunez Sanchez scored one each.

Colwell had two assists. Kyna Zaldiver had two assists, and Nunez Sanchez had one. Newcomer Kate Burton also had an assist.

Abigail Perez and Parker Jenkins combined for the shutout in goal.

•••

Ashlee Chipman scored for East Rowan in a 1-0 win against North Hills.

•••

Emily Kelly made 14 saves for West Rowan in a 1-0 loss to NW Cabarrus.

HS tennis

East Rowan edged Carson 5-4 on Tuesday in South Piedmont Conference tennis. East got singles wins from Blake Mathews, Davis Myers, Will Kesler and Preston Stephens.

Kesler/Stephens won the No. 3 doubles match that put the Mustangs (3-3) in the win column.

College softball

Belmont Abbey’s Mackenzie Sprinkle (East Rowan) had two hits and one RBI in a doubleheader split with UNC Pembroke.

She’s batting .286 with 11 RBIs for the Crusaders.

•••

Mac Misenheimer (East Rowan) is batting .246 for Chowan with a homer and 10 RBIs.

•••

Anna Blume (South Rowan) is batting .281 with two homers and nine RBIs for Lenoir-Rhyne.

•••

Liza Simmerson (Carson) hit her first homer of the season against Western Carolina.

College golf

Richmond’s Michael Childress shot 75-74-73 to finish 9-over in the Sea Palms Invitational. High Point’s Charlie Barr shot 72-74-73 to finish 6-over.