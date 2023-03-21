Weekend fires force families out of their homes Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Numerous Rowan County families were displaced after multiple fires damaged homes over the weekend.

On Saturday, a fire on Skylar Lane, a road in the county off Sherrills Ford Road, forced a family of four — mom, dad and two kids — out of their home.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross indicated that the fire appears to have started in the kitchen. That spokesperson also said the organization was helping to find shelter for the displaced family.

A fire that began in the kitchen of a Rockwell home on Sweet Gum Lane on Friday destroyed the dwelling, which was a single-wide mobile home. A female occupant required medical attention for stitches after busting out a window to escape the blaze.

Officials say the husband, wife and child went out the window. Then the husband kicked in the front door to rescue two dogs and a cat. Her husband and their child were able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters reportedly rescued two additional dogs; one cat is still missing. Officials also said three pet spiders were saved.

The Red Cross spokesperson said their organization helped find shelter for the displaced family.

An electrical fire that broke out in the 100 block of Grant Street destroyed a home in East Spencer later that day.

The owner had just closed on the home and was trying to get moved in. He and his girlfriend were displaced and were staying in a motel. No injuries resulted from that fire.