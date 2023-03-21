March 21 Blotter: Three arrested for child neglect Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Three people were arrested at a home on Starnes Road in Salisbury on March 16 and charged with contributing to the neglect of a minor.

Anna Marie Atkinson, 31, William Tyler Cunningham, 31, and Catherine Annette Atkinson, 62, all face the same charge for misdemeanor contributing to the neglect of a minor after deputies found the children in the home living in squalor-like conditions.

The Department of Social Services was called in to investigate safety concerns for two kids living in the home.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, there was a strong smell of decay coming from the home. Discarded trash and food, among other items, were scattered around the home. Roaches were reportedly found in the fridge and freezer.

A dog in the home reportedly had an open tumor leaking discharge. It was also reported that the home did not have running water and was using water from a neighbor’s home to flush the toilets.

The ages of the children were not released by the department.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A home in the 100 block of Hollins Drive in Salisbury was reportedly shot into shortly after midnight on March 16.

A woman was the victim of an assault that reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis around 11:30 p.m. on March 15.

A stolen firearm was reportedly found in the 2400 block of Webb Road in Salisbury around 3:57 p.m. on March 16.

A man was the victim of a burglary by unlawful entry that occurred in the 200 block of Correll Farm Road in Salisbury between 4:30-9:39 p.m. on March 16.

A man was the victim of motor-vehicle larceny that reportedly occurred in the 9300 block of Unity Church Road in Mooresville between 7 a.m. on March 3 and 7 a.m. on March 7.

A woman was the victim of motor-vehicle theft that reportedly occurred in the 4400 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury between 12:30-2:45 p.m. on March 17.

A man was the victim of a larceny that reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Goodnight Road in Salisbury between 9:30-11 p.m. on March 17.

A county vehicle was involved in a traffic crash that reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury around 3:07 p.m. on March 17.

A man was the victim of fraud by false pretense that reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of Crescent Road in Salisbury between 6:06 p.m. on March 13 and 6:06 p.m. on March 17.

A woman was the victim of a larceny of a registration plate that reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Bird Dog Trail in Rockwell between 5-7:15 p.m.

A man was the victim of an assault with a gun that reportedly occurred in the 7300 block of Grandeur Drive in Salisbury around 8:46 p.m. on March 18.

A Salisbury woman was the victim of an attempted burglary by forced entry that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on March 18.

Latuna Dawn Robertson, 42, was arrested on March 16 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Jataviun Nykeem Leake, 23, was arrested on March 16 and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance.

Jessica Nicole Williams, 30, was arrested on March 16 and charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking.

Austin James Holloman, 31, was arrested on March 16 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

Amanda Corey Eudy, 34, was arrested on March 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Cody Lee Gulledge, 24, was arrested on March 17 and charged with felony financial transaction card fraud.

Sarai Almanzar Gomez, 25, was arrested on March 17 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

Steven Lee Driggers, 50, was arrested on March 18 and charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny.

James William McKenna, 57, was arrested on March 18 and charged with felony sex offender failure to notify change of address.

