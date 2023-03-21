High school golf: North’s Elder will play at next level for Montreat

By Mike London

SPENCER. — North Rowan senior Azaria Elder isn’t a sensational golfer yet, but she’s become a competitive one in a short time, and her best rounds are clearly still in front of her.

She has come far enough since she began playing at age 14 that she will be a scholarship golfer at Montreat, a school about 15 miles from Asheville that competes at the NAIA level.

She signed with Montreat earlier this month. Like North Rowan, Montreat is known as the Cavaliers. That didn’t hurt the school’s recruiting efforts.

“I’m thankful to Montreat for reaching out,” Elder said. “The Montreat coach contacted me through the National Collegiate Scouting Association online recruitment website. After he contacted me, my parents and I talked with him and he explained he was in the process of rebuilding the women’s golf team. He wanted me to join his team. After we talked, my family and I visited the Montreat campus. When I visited, I felt it was the right college for me.”

Elder is a National Honor Society student, which helped make her recruitable.

Elder, who shares a surname with the first Black golfe to play in the Masters, is also a minority golfer, which makes her notable. According to the National Golf Foundation, only 3 percent of the nation’s recreational golfers are Black. That figure drops to 1.5 percent for competitive golfers, including high school players.

“It is important that I do everything in my power to motivate and inspire young Black girls, especially, to participate in any sport they choose, specifically golf,” Elder said. “I want to contribute as that role model for them and encourage them to set high goals for themselves both on and off the course.”

Elder has always been a good athlete and competed in basketball, softball and soccer before she took up golf.

“I began playing golf when I was 14 years old, as an incoming freshman,” Elder said. “I was approached by a few of my classmates at the time and asked if I was interested in playing, and I decided to give it a go. Prior to my first practice, I had never picked up a golf club in my life.”