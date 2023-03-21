High school boys golf: Trojans edge Mustangs at Crescent Published 1:24 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Piedmont Conference golf is very tough at the top and pretty deep.

Seven golfers broke 40 on Monday at Cresecent.

Northwest Cabarrus and East Rowan figure to fight it out for team honors in most of the matches.

Northwest Cabarrus had three of the best scorecards and was able to edge East Rowan by two shots.

NWC’s Talan Harrison and Cooper Burris led the field with 35s, Logan Swanger shot 36.

Northwest’s fourth scorer was Tyler Ortscheid’s 50, That made things exciting.

East’s Jaden Sprinkle shot even-par 36, with Landon Merrell shooting 37 and Brady McIntyre carding a 38. East’s fourth score was a 47. Brayden Mulkey and Austin Tucker both checked in at 47.

Brady Rowland led third-place Lake Norman Charter with a 4-over 40.

Carson placed fourth. Cade Cranfield led the Cougars with a 40.

Ayden St.John shot 42 to lead Concord.

Tyler Kepley shot 40 to pace West Rowan.

Ryan Masterton shot 36 for Central Cabarrus.

The best score for South Rowan was Brooks Bumgarner’s 47.

Team scoring (top 4) — NW Cabarrus 156, East Rowan 158, Lake Norman Charter 170, Carson 174, Concord 181, West Rowan 189, Central Cabarrus 205, South Rowan 208

East — Sprinkle 36, Merrell 37, McIntyre 38, Mulkey 47, Tucker 47

Carson — Cranfield 40, Harrison McCall 44, Tanner Frye 45, Robert Jolly 45

West — Kepley 40, Luke Walker 49, Brody Tucker 49, Gage Ludwick 51

South — Bumgarner 47, Cayden Moore 51, Ashton Frampton 54, Jordan Bledsoe 56