High school basketball: More honors for Bryant, Harris Published 1:36 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury senior Kyla Bryant and junior Juke Harris have been named second team All-State by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

The Hornet stars earlier were voted to NCBCA all-region teams.

Bryant concluded her remarkable high school career with a second state championship and is headed to N.C. Central. She averaged 22 points per game.

Harris, who broke county scoring records, is expected to make an announcement on his college decision this Friday. His list of finalists include Kansas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Central Cabarrus’ Jaiden Thompson was a second team pick.

Central Cabarrus Jim Baker, a North Rowan and Catawba grad and former Catawba men’s head coach, was the choice as the state’s coach of the year for boys basketball.