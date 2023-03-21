High school baseball: Tuesday’s roundup Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan got its first Central Carolina Conference win, beating Thomasville 8-5 on Tuesday.

Malakie Harris keyed the victory. He had a two-run double and pitched six strong innings for the Cavaliers.

“Thomasville can swing the bats,” North coach Zach Tatatarka said. “We don’t win without a great pitching effort by Malakie.”

With the game tied at 3-all, North (2-3, 1-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control.

Jaiden Burch had a key hit for the Cavaliers.

Freshman Carter Boydston pitched the seventh for a save. North pitchers had eight strikeouts.

Jaylen Henry had three hits, including two doubles for the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1).

“This is the first game this year where we played to our potential,” Tatarka said. “If we play to our potential, we’re going to be all right.”

•••

SALISBURY — West Davidson scored in every inning and overpowered Salisbury 16-5 in a five-inning game.

The Green Dragons (1-6, 1-0) were hungry for their first win and got it in a big way. Lucas Greene hit a grand slam. Thomas Hester homered and drove in four runs.

The Hornets (0-8, 0-3) got two hits from Mike Geter and two hits and two RBIs from Hank Webb.

Cole Price pitched three innings and took the loss on the mound.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — West Rowan lost 6-3 at Lake Norman Charter.

Matt Makowski’s two-run triple in the fifth was the key blow for the Knights (4-3, 1-2), turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

After allowing two runs in the first inning, Corbin Bailey pitched well for West (4-3, 2-1) in the second, third and fourth. He struck out seven and walked none.

The Falcons took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the top of the fifth. Cole Blevins had a sac fly and Nate Greene and Luke Graham had RBI singles.

But Makowski came through with his big hit in the bottom of the inning against West reliever Maddox Moore.

•••

South Rowan scored five runs in the second inning and pounded Concord 12-2 in six innings for a South Piedmont Conference win.