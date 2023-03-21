Catawba holding Final Four watch party Wednesday in Goodman Gym Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

SALISBURY — The Catawba College women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Final Four on Monday afternoon.

Catawba, the No. 6 seed, defeated No. 3 seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills on Monday 77-70 to become the first South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball program to ever reach the national semifinals. The Indians face No. 2 seeded Minnesota-Duluth on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center in St. Joseph, Mo.

Catawba is holding a Final Four watch party on Wednesday in Goodman Gym with food being served beginning at 5:30 p.m. to all Catawba fans in attendance. Live video of the game will be streamed on big screens beginning at tipoff at 7 p.m. A halftime hoops contest and prizes will be offered. The national championship game will be held in Dallas.