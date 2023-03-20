High school softball: East, South are 6-2 after non-conference wins Published 11:31 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan used a five-run third to beat A.L. Brown 8-5 in a non-conference game on Monday.

Eleni Miller got the key hit for the Mustangs (6-2). Her bases-clearing double in the third inning changed a 3-all tie into a 6-3 lead.

Chloe Shank, Kori Miller, Maddie Roberts and Lily Kluttz also had doubles for East.

Shank and both Millers had two hits.

Cameron Perkins pitched three innings for the Mustangs. Eleni Miller pitched the last four.

Avery Bracewell hit a two-run homer for the Wonders for an early lead. She knocked in three runs.

Kaylee Dunning went 3-for-3 and had a double for the Wonders (1-7).

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan’s softball team didn’t hit any balls out of the park on Monday, but seven doubles and a triple made it an easy night for the young Raiders.

Coach Dean Mullinax got to play everyone on the roster in a 19-3, five-inning romp over Robinson (0-7).

South (6-2) had a five-run first to take control of the non-conference game. A nine-run third made it a romp.

Bailey Yon, the senior first baseman, led the assault with a 4-for-4 effort. She had two doubles and knocked in four runs.

Sophomore second baseman Lexie Ritchie had two doubles and drove in two. Sophomore third baseman Kynlee Dextraze had three RBIs. Freshman shortstop Campbell Withers scored three runs. Freshman left fielder Danica Krieg had a triple, scored three times and had two RBIs.

Freshman Eva Shue got the win. She pitched four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.