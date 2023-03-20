High school girls soccer: Hat trick for Crabb in 7-0 Salisbury win

Staff report

SALISBURY — After a long break, Salisbury’s girls soccer team returned to action with a 7-0 Central Carolina Conference win against Thomasville.

Maddie Crabb recorded a hat trick to lead the Hornets (4-1-1, 1-0) to Monday’s victory.

Addie Griffith scored two goals. Kendall Colwell and Danna Nunez Sanchez scored one each.

Colwell had two assists. Kyna Zaldiver had two assists, while Nunez Sanchez had one. Newcomer Kate Burton also had an assist.

Abigail Perez and Parker Jenkins combined for the shutout in goal.

“Spring break came at a very inopportune time for us,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “We are relying on young/inexperienced players in multiple positions. Our last week of play we started to make significant strides, both individually and collectively, before having a 10-day break, all less than a month of being together. We are going to have to be much sharper than we were tonight because next up is a perennial powerhouse — undefeated West Davidson on Wednesday at Ludwig Stadium.

Game time is 6 p.m.