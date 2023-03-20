Area Sports Briefs: Honeycutt shines for Tar Heels Published 7:15 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

From staff reports

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) had two hits, scored two runs and made one amazing catch in center field in UNC’s 17-7 win at Pittsburgh.

•••

Jake Hunter (East Rowan) got his first win of the season in relief in East Carolina’s 4-3 victory against Missouri State on Saturday.

•••

Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan) pitched seven strong innings in N.C.Wesleyan’s 8-3 win against Pfeiffer. Stolsworth struck out seven and improved to 3-0. Clayton Gilmore (Carson) is also part of the N.C. Wesleyan pitching staff.

HS track and field

Salisbury’s Christyonna Lewis is a Freshman All-America after a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters (25.71) in the Adidas Indoor Nationals.

Salisbury’s Arnasjelle Corpening long jumped a PR 16 feet, 5.75 inches and finished 15th.

College tennis

Pfeiffer’s women are 10-0 after beating Mary Baldwin 8-1.

Riley Isley (Carson) won at No. 3 singles for the Falcons, while Alison Sloop (Carson) won at No. 5.

Women’s basketball

Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) had 16 points and eight rebounds as Columbia International finished the season with a 63-56 loss to Houghton in the NCCAA championship tournament held in Winona Lake, Ind.

HS softball

Carson lost 3-2 to Montour, Pa., on Friday.

Lonna Addison struck out 12 and walked one. Addison and Emily Kann had RBIs for the Cougars.

•••

West Rowan topped South Rowan 3-1 in a rain-shortened game on Friday.

Campbell Withers had two hits and Danica Krieg had the RBI for South.

HS basketball

Central Cabarrus was rated as the state’s top boys team by High School OT.

West Rowan’s girls were ranked second behind 4A champ Panther Creek, with Lake Norman, East Lincoln and North Meck rounding out the top five. Salisbury’s girls were ranked 11th.

HS football

Carson’s Trevor Vaughn has been invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl, an all-star game that will be played after the 2023 football season.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice.

Lenny Maseuli and David & Azalee Huneycutt took first place.

Pdaber, Heather DePalma-Spivey, Crystal Clement and Larry Clifton placed second. Pdaber had closest to the pin. Clement had the longest putt.

Pro basketball

Keshun Sherrill (West Rowan) had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mantova team to a win in Italy on Saturday.

College softball

Catawba lost a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader against Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

In a 6-5 loss, Brianna Gallagher hit a two-run homer for the Indians and Kary Hales (Carson) hit a two-run double.

In a 5-0 loss, Sterre den Dujin hit two homers for the Railsplitters and Catawba was held to four hits.

•••

Belmont Abbey’s Mackenzie Sprinkle (East Rowan) had two hits and one RBI in a doubleheader split with UNC Pembroke.

She’s batting .286 with 11 RBIs for the Crusaders.

•••

Mac Misenheimer (East Rowan) is batting .246 for Chowan with a homer and 10 RBIs. She’s played in all 25 games for the Hawks.

•••

Anna Blume (South Rowan) is batting .281 with two homers and nine RBIs for Lenoir-Rhyne.

•••

Liza Simmerson (Carson) hit her first homer of the season against Western Carolina.

College golf

Richmond’s Michael Childress shot 75-74-73 to finish 9-over in the Sea Palms Invitational. High Point’s Charlie Barr shot 72-74-73 to finish 6-over.