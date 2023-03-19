Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals holding gathering Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Young Professionals, a program of the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, is gathering Monday, March 20, at The STL Club – Salisbury Tavern and Leisure.

Guests are invited to drop in any time after 5:15 p.m. for networking, food and drinks. Door prizes from Hotwire Communications will also be available to win. During the event, the executive vice president and general manager of the Carolinas Hotwire Communications, Sue Kelly, will give a presentation on leadership development. Kelly is responsible for both North Carolina and South Carolina operations and has over 21 years of experience as an enterprise, sales and technology executive.

“Hotwire Communications is excited to support the Rowan County Young Professionals program,” said Katelin Rice, community development manager, in a news release. “Our company strives to not only provide the highest quality service to Salisbury residents but encourages the growth and development of our community’s young professionals and future leaders. This event will focus on building relationships and include a presentation by Hotwire’s own Sue Kelly, as she provides her experience and insight into what professional development means to her. We are grateful for this opportunity and hope this will be the first of many of its kind.”

The program will begin at approximately 5:50 p.m. and time will be allowed for questions after and additional networking. Due to the venue’s requirements, this event is for young professionals ages 21-45, so bring your ID. The event is sponsored by Hotwire Communications, The STL Club and Shuckin’ Shack of Salisbury.

“As a business owner in Rowan County, I feel it is very important to have successful and thriving groups like the Rowan Young Professionals,” said Larry Roth, owner of The STL Club and Shuckin’ Shack. “My son is a young professional and business owner. I want him and other young professionals like him to feel they are valued in our community because they will be our future leaders. Approximately 30 percent of our members at STL Club are young professionals, and we are thankful for their support of our business.”

The group will return to The STL Club on Thursday, April 6 for another networking mixer, this time sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rowan County. The event will also start at 5:15 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to network with young professional members of the Rotary Club.

The young professionals will venture to West Rowan later in April to spend time in Cleveland for the Dancing on Depot Street concert series featuring Darrell Harwood. The mayor of Cleveland, Pat Phifer, will host the group at his home for a meet and greet beforehand. Food will be provided featuring fried tenderloin sandwiches, French fries and slaw. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 and start at 4:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

Coffee & Conversations will be on the fourth Wednesday monthly, September through May. The next event will be held at Mean Mug Coffee Company on Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Registration for all Rowan Young Professional events should be done using Eventbrite. For more information, contact Mollie Ruf at yp@rowanchamber.com or 704-431-2456.