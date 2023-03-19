Republican Women hosting third annual Elizabeth Dole Dinner on March 25 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Republican Women will host their third annual Elizabeth Dole Dinner honoring Republican women on Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Cauble Creek Vineyard, 700 Cauble Farm Road.

The annual event honors the work of Republican women throughout the year. The event will also recognize the life of Dr. Ada Fisher, longtime N.C. RNC Committeewoman and Republican leader.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Dr. Christin McMasters, also known as the Liberty Belle. McMasters has her doctorate in political science, specializing in American government, American political theory and the Constitution. Her goal is to help empower and educate all Americans, no matter their political affiliation, interest or knowledge level. Along with teaching college classes, she travels North Carolina giving talks on the Constitution to any groups interested. She has spoken to a range of groups, including concerned citizen groups, real estate investment groups, community college faculty and local party organizations. Her goal with The Liberty Belle is education and seeks to arm fellow lovers of liberty with knowledge of the Constitution.

Tickets can be purchased at www. rowancountyrepublicanwomen.com .