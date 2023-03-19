Letters to the editor: March 19 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Our heroes

You were there for us during a recent emergency, and we want to say “thank you.”

My husband had a seizure at Harris Teeter in Salisbury. Several people, who were complete strangers, came together to ensure my husband was safe and taken care of. I was not with him so he was alone at the time.

I cannot thank these individuals enough! I wish I knew who they all were, especially an optometrist (I do not know your name) who immediately recognized what was going on and who was able to lower my husband gently to the ground and held his head to keep him from harming himself while we convulsed.

There was also an off-duty nurse who took his vitals, all while someone called 911. Brenda, the store manager at Harris Teeter was truly amazing. She found a way to contact me and kept me informed on everything that was going on. I was also informed that a small group of individuals stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

My reason for writing this is to thank these wonderful people who took care of my husband. Their selfless acts will forever be remembered! Whoever you are, I hope you see this and know how grateful we are to each and every one of you.

And once again, a special recognition to our wonderful Brenda. There is still kindness in this world, and it shines through the darkest moments.

— Shannon Daniel

Salisbury

Video evidence doesn’t lie

Now that actual video from numerous angles has finally been released, the American people will have no problem determining the J6 Committee, Democrat and Republican leaders and, of course, the corporate media have been purposely lying to us all.

The tapes do not belong to them, yet for over 2.5 years they have worked to suppress information to protect themselves and increase their own power and wealth. Included in the group is our own Sen. Thom Tillis along with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the release “a mistake.”

Tillis backed him up by stating the release is “bull—-.” With that said, when trying to justify their position, they ultimately showed themselves as the epic fails they are. Neither provided one reason why we should not see the tapes. I hope most of my fellow N.C. citizens will join me in calling for a solid and strong challenger to primary Tillis. We’d all be better off giving him one equal to Liz Cheney’s 37 point defeat.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis