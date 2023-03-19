Lee 75th Anniversary Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

The Revs. Drs. Carol and Larry Lee celebrated 75 years of marriage last week with a family gathering.

They were married Feb. 21, 1948, in Holley, New York, at the First Presbyterian Church.

They have four children, ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Their lives have been spent in Christian ministry that extends over 60 years, and includes pastorates in Toccoa, Georgia, and Franklin, Reidsville, Monroe, and Salisbury, North Carolina. In addition, the Lees were missionaries in Africa to Ghana and Sierra Leone.