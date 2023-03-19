Commissioners to recognize West Rowan girls basketball team, consider permit request Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will present a special recognition award to the West Rowan girls basketball team at Monday’s meeting.

The team has just completed a perfect season, going 31-0 and bringing home the 3A girls basketball state championship after defeating Rocky Mount.

The commissioners will also consider a permit to exceed noise ordinance request from Rod Weaver and Misty Thomas for an event on Saturday, May 6, from 1-9 p.m. The event is the “One Love Music Festival,” which will raise money for their nonprofit organization, Wisdom Way Inc.

Duke Energy and the county have made an agreement to place a tower on county-owned land on Young’s Mountain in Cleveland. The commissioners are expected to vote in favor of the agreement. Once the tower is built, the tower will provide public safety and broadband services to the surrounding areas.

The commissioners will also consider creating two new street names in the county due to an ordinance that requires all roads near campground sites to be named and have an individually numbered address. The proposed name for the first street is Brownstone Drive and is located at the 100 block of Jim Neely Road. The proposed name for the second street is Tulip Road and is located at the 100 block of Bull Hill Road.