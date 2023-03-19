Business roundup: Salisbury real estate agents earn quality service award Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Ashlee Flippin and Samantha Allen with the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. These agents will receive a trophy and be recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

The award is based on results from a quality service survey that is e-mailed to consumers after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

Flippin and Allen are with Century 21 Towne & Country in Salisbury.

“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes their dedication to making each and every client interaction memorable and worth celebrating,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a news release. “The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals who always strive to deliver 121% for each and every client they serve. We are thrilled to recognize them for their amazing work and commitment to delivering the extraordinary experience that homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve in their real estate journey.”