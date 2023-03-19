Boy Scouts awarded challenge grant of $125,000 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Central North Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America recently announced that a challenge grant of $125,000 has been awarded by an anonymous donor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury.

Stuart Williams, Scout executive/CEO, announced the grant will be used to support operations in the Central North Carolina Council, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties. A portion of the grant will directly impact Scouts through scholarships in Rowan County with the average cost of $400 a year per Scout.

“We are extremely grateful for this very generous grant which will allow us to meet our 2023 campaign goal and continue our scouting program throughout the district,” Williams said in a news release. “We invite the general public and all scout supporters to join us in this challenge campaign which will match your new or increased gift up to $125,000.”

Gifts may be made payable to Friends of Scouting, PO Box 250, Albemarle, NC 28002.

For more information, contact Williams by mail or at 704-982-0141.