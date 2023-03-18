Two firefighters injured, five displaced after two fires Published 9:21 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Two firefighters received minor injuries, one resident was taken to the hospital, and five people were displaced after two fires yesterday, according to fire officials.

The first fire in East Spencer displaced two residents but fortunately no one was injured.

One resident from a fire in Rockwell was taken to the hospital for treatment of a hand injury when the person broke a window to help two children escape.

The Red Cross is assisting all victims with housing, and the cause of both fires remains under investigation.